Nicki Minaj addresses rape trolls amid Latto beef: ‘Y’all keep weaponising the word Rape’

Following a controversial report that Nicki Minaj’s hit single, "Super Freaky Girl" would not be considered for any rap categories at the upcoming Grammy Awards and would instead fall under pop, the rapper has been embroiled in a Twar with Latto since early Friday morning. In contrast, Latto’s "Big Energy" has been submitted for consideration in at least one rap category at the awards, according to multiple reports.

Story continues below Advertisement

In response to this, Minaj first tweeted that if she isn’t going to be nominated under the rap category then neither should Latto. “I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” she said. “If SFG has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I’d actually LUV 2 c a more street record win— male OR female! IJS rightIsRight.”

I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY. If SFG has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I’d actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS rightIsRight 🫡 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 13, 2022 She later defended herself from those criticising her for dragging Latto into this by stating that she works too hard and deserved to defend herself for being purposely treated unfairly. “Could you imagine someone telling you not to “complain” about being treated unfairly at your workplace? This is my job. I work very hard. “No diff from a 9-5 where you should speak up for yourself if you know you’re a great employee & continue to be purposely sabotaged.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Could you imagine someone telling you not to “complain” about being treated unfairly at your workplace? This is my job. I work very hard. No diff from a 9-5 where you should speak up for yourself if you know you’re a great employee & continue to be purposely sabotaged. ♥️🎀 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 13, 2022 After a lengthy back and forth between Minaj and Latto that included Minaj poking fun at her poor first-week sales and Latto saying Minaj was too old (“you’re literally older than my mom”) to be bullying her, Minaj then turned her attention to Latto and other trolls referencing her “rapist” husband and brother. “Super freaky grandma is matted AND related to f***** rapists,” tweeted Latto. “You ain't gone bully me B****!"

Story continues below Advertisement