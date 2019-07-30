Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj. Picture: Instagram

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty have obtained a marriage licence after a trip to a Beverly Hills courthouse.



The "Superbass" hitmaker and her beau were seen at the Beverly Hills courthouse in Los Angeles on Monday obtaining a marriage license at one of the bureau windows.





Nicki and Kenneth were said to be trying to keep a low profile, waiting in a queue which was for "marriage licenses and ceremony appts. ONLY", TMZ reports.





Nicki was forced to previously insist she is not "lowering standards" by dating Kenneth.





She said: "When a person is with a n**** that loved them before they had a dime in their pocket...? How do you not understand that? How do you not understand happiness versus clout? How f***ing dare you talk about lowering standards."





And Nicki insisted she has her relationship priorities in the right order.





She explained: "It's the truth, money cannot buy me happiness and good sex."





Nicki credits her boyfriend for making her feel "empowered".





She said: "If I'm being honest, spiritually, I'm at the best place I've been in a long time. I think who you have in your life determines how you feel spiritually. I'm happy now with or without a man, but it just so happens the n***a in my life, he's known me since I was 14. He knows the real me, I don't have to pretend.





We can be around each other all day and not get bored. I know I say we f***ing four times a day, but that's not all we do. There's a different level of friendship and passion I've never had before. So nurturing and knows just what to say to make me feel empowered."



