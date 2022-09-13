Nicki Minaj and other celebs react to PnB Rock’s shocking murder

Condolences have been pouring in across the entertainment world since it was confirmed this morning that rapper PnB Rock had died after being shot during a robbery. The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name was Rakim Hasheem Allen, was eating at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles in Los Angeles, California, when the robbery occurred.

Rock is the latest rapper to be shot and killed in the US. His death follows the murders of Pop Smoke in 2020, Nipsey Hussle in 2019 and XXXtentacion in 2018. Watch video: While many have condemned the scourge of violent crime, others criticised Rock’s girlfriend, designer and influencer Stephanie Sibounheuang, for sharing their location on her IG Stories shortly before he was shot.

“After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts,” said rapper Nicki Minaj. “To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock 🕊” After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock 🕊 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022 Minaj later added several tweets, including one in which she called for artists’ teams to protect and educate them about such dangers.

“The ppl around these rappers gain so much. It’s time to start really reminding them over & over!!! At least TRY to put your foot down if you CARE! Tell them!!! “You’re not loved like you think you are!!! You’re prey!!!! In a world full of predators!!!! What’s not clicking???!!!” The ppl around these rappers gain so much. It’s time to start really reminding them over & over!!! At least TRY to put your foot down if you CARE! Tell them!!! You’re not loved like you think you are!!! You’re prey!!!! In a world full of predators!!!! What’s not clicking???!!! https://t.co/wpfxtnkBU6 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022 Former Migos star Offset was another artist who took to Twitter to offer up his prayers. “Pray for pnb rock … the man got family and kids smh God be with the man‼️”

Pray for pnb rock….the man got family and kids smh God be with the man‼️ — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) September 13, 2022 Russ added: “Damn man. RIP PNB Rock. So sad” Damn man. RIP PNB Rock. So sad — RUSS (@russdiemon) September 13, 2022 “R.I.P. PNB ROCK 🙏🏿 damn mane this is so sad,” tweeted Juicy J. R.I.P. PNB ROCK 🙏🏿 damn mane this is so sad — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) September 13, 2022 Boxer and social media personality Jake Paul weighed in, too. “Senseless murders. Pop Smoke and now PnB Rock. RIP.”

