Nicki Minaj confirms her first child is a boy: 'I'm in love with my son'

Nicki Minaj has confirmed her first child is a baby boy. The “Anaconda” hitmaker and her husband, Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty, welcomed their first child into the world two weeks ago, and on Thursday, Nicki revealed that their new arrival is a boy. Posting on Instagram to thank all those who sent her well wishes after giving birth - including Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and Winnie Harlow - Nicki wrote: “Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me. “I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world. (sic)” View this post on Instagram Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time. It meant the world to me. I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world. 🥳🧸🎁🎈 A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Oct 15, 2020 at 9:41am PDT The 37-year-old rapper - who was reported to have welcomed her son on September 30 - has not yet revealed any further details about her baby, and his name has not been made public.

Nicki revealed her pregnancy back in July with a series of Instagram posts showing off her baby bump, one of which was captioned "#preggers".

The “Chun Li” rapper first sparked speculation about her pregnancy in May after discussing her food cravings and feelings of "nausea".

Nicki listed the bizarre food combinations she had been cooking up, and said that whilst she had not been throwing up, she felt sick and had been going to the toilet more often than usual.

When one fan asked her if she had been cooking anything in recent weeks, she said: "Absolutely. Steak. Shrimp. Plus my famous cheeseburgers. So good. Been rlly having red meat cravings then salad cravings with extra jalapeños. Ordered Chkn nachos that didn't come w/jalapeños. Who does that? Wow. (sic)"

Another fan then picked up on her comments and asked her: "Are you also throwing up in morning and having to go to the bathroom a lot?"

To which she replied: "Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo. (sic)"

Food cravings, nausea, and frequent bathroom breaks are all symptoms common in pregnant women.