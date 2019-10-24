Nicki Minaj is reportedly planning a "huge second wedding", after marrying Kenneth "Zoo" Petty earlier this week.
The 36-year-old rapper tied the knot with Kenneth "Zoo" Petty this week in a private ceremony at her home, and she's now said to be discussing the idea of hosting a second, much larger wedding to celebrate with all her family and friends.
According to TMZ, Nicki and Kenneth rushed their wedding - which took place on Monday - because their marriage license was due to expire at the end of this month, and decided it would be better to complete their nuptials rather than re-apply for a new license.
However, the publication also reports the "Anaconda" hitmaker is keen to have another wedding in the future, complete with a "huge party" for all her guests.
Meanwhile, Nicki was recently said to be "very happy" with her "low-key" celebration.