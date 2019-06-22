Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Picture: Bang Showbiz

Nicki Minaj looks set to tie the knot with Kenneth Petty after she obtained a marriage licence. The "Megatron" rapper dubbed Kenneth - whom she has been romancing since at least December, when they went Instagram official with their relationship - as her "husband" whilst talking about their evening routine on her 'Queen Radio' show on Apple Music's Beats 1 radio last week.

But she has since confirmed that although they are not husband and wife yet, that might be about to change.

Speaking on the show this week, she said: "We did get our marriage license.

"I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I'm there, I don't want to compromise that for anyone or anything."

Nicki referred to her other half as "husband" when she said Kenneth gives her a loving foot rub every evening after her shower.

She said: "Every night when I get out of the shower, my husband takes this really good lotion that we just bought, and he massages my feet, and rubs them, and he rubs each toe individually, and the heel, and the ball of my foot, and he does it all. It's just so sexy."

Meanwhile, the "Chun Li" rapper recently praised Kenneth for making her feel "empowered", and said she is in the "best place" she's been in a long time "spiritually".

She said: "If I'm being honest, spiritually, I'm at the best place I've been in a long time. I think who you have in your life determines how you feel spiritually. I'm happy now with or without a man, but it just so happens the n***a in my life, he's known me since I was 14. He knows the real me, I don't have to pretend. We can be around each other all day and not get bored. I know I say we f***ing four times a day, but that's not all we do. There's a different level of friendship and passion I've never had before. So nurturing and knows just what to say to make me feel empowered."