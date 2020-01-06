Nicole Kidman worried about Australia









Nicole Kidman arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Nicole Kidman is "so worried" about the wildfires sweeping through Australia. The "Big Little Lies" actress and her husband Keith Urban announced at the weekend they were donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services tackling the terrifying wildfires Down Under - from which their own house in Bunya Hill is "under threat" - and though the pair were at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (06.01.20), their native country was in their thoughts. Speaking to "Entertainment Tonight" on the red carpet, Nicole - who lost out on the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama to "The Crown"'s Olivia Colman - said: "Yes, our house is OK. Obviously it's day-by-day right now in Australia. As we've said, we're so worried. We love our country and so we're all just hoping and praying, but we're in it together." Keith felt it was important for them to support the "extraordinary" work that's gone into tackling the fires. He added: "We're just doing our bid because there's been a lot of people stepping in to help -- Pink, of course, and a lot of people stepping in.

"But yeah, the work that's being done on the front line by the Rural Fire Service all around Australia, behind the scenes, it's extraordinary. It's unbelievable what's going on down there."

Nicole added: "Thank you for asking about it and talking about it."

Over the weekend, the 'Lion' actress shared a list of organisations people can help on Instagram and wrote: "Our family's support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500 000 (R7.1 million) to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now."

Keith posted the same message, but with a different list of organisations.

A spokesperson for the 52-year-old actress confirmed the donation, but dismissed reports her Australian abode was on fire.

The representative said: "It is under threat, so keeping a close eye on it. Nicole and Keith Urban have donated $500K to the Rural Fire Services."

A host of other stars have donated to various organisations helping to fight the fires - which began in September and have swept through more than 12 million acres of land - including Pink.

The "Just Give Me A Reason" hitmaker announced her $500 000 (R7.1 million) donation on social media.

She wrote: "I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz (sic)"