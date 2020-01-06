Nicole Kidman is "so worried" about the wildfires sweeping through Australia.
The "Big Little Lies" actress and her husband Keith Urban announced at the weekend they were donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services tackling the terrifying wildfires Down Under - from which their own house in Bunya Hill is "under threat" - and though the pair were at the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (06.01.20), their native country was in their thoughts.
Speaking to "Entertainment Tonight" on the red carpet, Nicole - who lost out on the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama to "The Crown"'s Olivia Colman - said: "Yes, our house is OK. Obviously it's day-by-day right now in Australia. As we've said, we're so worried. We love our country and so we're all just hoping and praying, but we're in it together."
Keith felt it was important for them to support the "extraordinary" work that's gone into tackling the fires.
He added: "We're just doing our bid because there's been a lot of people stepping in to help -- Pink, of course, and a lot of people stepping in.