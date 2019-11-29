Nicole Scherzinger struggled with the Pussycat Dolls' sexy image.
The 41-year-old singer admitted she was wary of joining the burlesque dance troupe-turned-pop stars when many of the other auditionees had turned up in their underwear.
She said: "In the beginning, it was a massive hump for me to get over...
"I was very conservative. I had really strong religious beliefs. I just wanted to make my mother proud."
The 'Don't Cha' hitmaker doesn't think the group were as raunchy as people thought and she always preferred to dress conservatively.