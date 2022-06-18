Nicole Scherzinger is relaunching her career with David Guetta

Nicole Scherzinger is relaunching her solo career. The 43-year-old star – who shot to fame as a member of The Pussycat Dolls in the early 2000s before branching out on her own and recording two solo albums – has not released any of her own music since 2016.

But she is reportedly set for a comeback, according to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre Column. The outlet claims that Scherzinger – who has become known for her appearances as a judge on “The X Factor” and enjoyed a stint in the West End musical “Cats” during her time away from the recording studio – will team up with “Titanium” hitmaker David Guetta for a dance track called “The Drop”, which releases next week. Watch video:

It has also been reported that the new release will be the first of many for the “Don't Cha” hitmaker, with more music set to come throughout 2022. Scherzinger was set to reunite with her Pussycat Dolls bandmates back in 2020 for a tour, and although the plans were scrapped due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the girls did get back together to release the single “React”. Back in April, she told the audience at an intimate gig in Los Angeles: "I've been doing some writing lately, working on this album."

She reportedly played "Never Going Back“ at the gig, which features the lyrics: "I've been underestimated, undermined, underrated. If you only knew what it takes every day just to defeat it. "See, you don't know where I came from, you don't know what I'm made of, you don't know. "If you ain't living my story, then you ain't living my glory... I ain't never going back. I've come too far for this, I fought too hard.“