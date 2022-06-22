Nigerian music icon, Wizkid to play special set at Wireless Festival

Wizkid has been added to the line-up for Gopuff delivers Wireless Festival 2022. The Nigerian afrobeats superstar will play Birmingham NEC on July 8, for what marks the 'Love My Baby' star's first performance at Wireless since 2017.

The Wireless Festival is a rap music festival that takes place every year in London, England. It is owned and managed by Live Nation. While it started as primarily a rock and pop festival, in recent years it has focused on hip hop and other urban music. The final line-up additions also include New York rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie and MOBO-winning Nines, who will play Crystal Palace on July 2.

Headliners this year include A$AP Rocky, J.Cole, Dave, Cardi B, SZA, Nicki Minaj and Tyler, The Creator. Chris Brown. Picture: Instagram Chris Brown, who made a surprise appearance at Wizkid’s concert at The O2 in London in November 2021, is set to play Wireless for the first time in 12 years. The 'Loyal' hitmaker will play Crystal Palace Park on July 1 and Birmingham’s Outdoor at the NEC on July 9.

The festival's organisers announced on social media last month: “You asked? We deliver…ALWAYS. “For the first time in 12 years… @chrisbrownofficial will return to the UK to shut down Crystal Palace and Birmingham.” This year, Wireless is being held at three venues.

