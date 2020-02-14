Hailey Bieber "could not be more proud" of Justin Bieber.
The 23-year-old model - who married Justin in 2018 - has taken to Instagram to hail her chart-topping husband following the launch of his latest album, 'Changes'.
Alongside an image of the album cover, Hailey wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "couldn't be more happy that people can finally hear this album.. could not be more proud of you, could not be more in love with you. congratulations on an amazing amazing album baby. #CHANGES (sic)"
'Changes' contains features from a host of big-name artists, including Quavo, Post Malone, and Travis Scott.
Justin recently dedicated his new album to his beloved wife.