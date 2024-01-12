Now we know why Shanna Moakler can’t stand the Kardashians - ‘I had proof Travis was plotting to sleep with Kim’

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler says she saw proof he was plotting to sleep with Kim Kardashian. The Blink-182 drummer, 48, split from ‘Meet the Barkers’ star Moakler, 48, in 2008, and she has insisted someone “anonymously texted” her Barker’s conversations with Skims founder Kardashian, 43, who has four children with her 46-year-old rapper former husband Kanye West.

Moakler said on her ‘Dumb Blonde’ podcast about the messages: “(Travis and Kim) were trying to meet up at her sister’s house to (have sex.). “I wanted this relationship to work. I was so in love with him.” She added she showed Barker the messages which she claimed he deleted.

Moakler went on: “(Travis) said, ‘I don’t see anything.’”

She also claimed she called Kardashian to confront her about the messages, adding: “She just said to me, ‘I don’t like white guys.’ I was like, ‘You’ll (have sex with) anyone to be famous.’ “Travis and I never really recovered from that. I felt stupid.” Barker, who is married to Kim’s sister Kourtney, has two children with Shanna – Landon, 20, and 18-year-old Alabama – while she also has a 24-year-old daughter named Atiana with her 50-year-old former partner Oscar De La Hoya.

The ‘I Miss You’ rocker has denied on several occasions he had an affair with Kardashian. Barker told the Los Angeles Times: “You give people a little information and they think they’ve solved the mystery of, ‘This is why they’re fighting.’ “It’s just so ridiculous.

“It’s like, ‘Kourtney’s fans are worried about Travis. He’s a womaniser.’ Stop it.” Kim has also denied the long-running rumours she and Barker had a fling, branding them part of a “false narrative.” Barker recently had son Rocky with wife Kourtney Kardashian, 45, and Moakler also said she had “removed herself” from the “disgusting” Kardashian family so “they couldn’t bond with my children over hating me”.