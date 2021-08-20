Offset urges critics to let Cardi B and Lizzo 'be great'

Rap star Offset thinks critics should stop judging Cardi B and Lizzo. The 28-year-old rapper and Lizzo, 33, have faced an online backlash after releasing the new video for their collaboration “Rumors”, but Offset thinks critics should stop judging them so fiercely.

The Migos star - who has been married to Cardi since 2017 and has a three-year-old daughter with the rap star - told TMZ: "Let these beautiful black women be great, stop judging. We work hard to be entertainers for the world. Let us be." Lizzo recently revealed she's received lots of hateful comments on social media from body-shamers and trolls since the “Rumors” video was released. The chart-topping pop star fought back tears as she admitted to being "hurt" by the abusive posts.

She shared: "I just feel like I’m seeing negativity directed towards me in the most weirdest way. People saying s*** about me that just doesn't even make sense." Lizzo also revealed she'd received racists messages via social media.

She said: "It's fat-phobic, and it's racist and it's hurtful. If you don't like my music, cool. If you don't like 'Rumors' the song, cool." The singer confessed to being shocked by the online hate, and insisted she tries to be as inclusive as possible. She explained: "I make music that I like, that's important to me, and I make music that I hope helps people.