OJ Simpson was hobbling around on cane before cancer death

In final pictures of acquitted double murder suspect OJ Simpson he is seen hobbling around on a cane before his cancer death. The acquitted murder suspect died aged 76 from cancer, his family said on Thursday and the final photographs of the former NFL star have now emerged.

They show the former Buffalo Bills running back looking frail and using a cane as he covered his head with a baseball hat while wearing a Las Vegas Golden Knights jacket. Simpson is also seen in snaps taken by a photo agency being helped out of the passenger seat of his car by his assistant before using his cane to support himself as he took to the streets of Las Vegas. He was previously spotted in January using a cane to walk, and had an apparent limp before his cancer diagnosis.

Simpson – whose death comes 30 years after he stood trial for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown, 35, and her 25-year-old friend Ron Goldman – confirmed he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and announced he would start chemotherapy on February 9. He made few public appearances in the later stages of his life, with the last photos of him taken in Las Vegas on January 22. Simpson’s family confirmed on Thursday he died the previous day surrounded by his children and grandchildren in Las Vegas.

They said in a statement release on X: “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.” Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole was so badly butchered in the attack that killed her medical examiners said her head was almost decapitated.