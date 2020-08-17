P. Diddy dragged on Twitter for his letter to Africa

American musician and producer P. Diddy faced the wrath of Twitter over the weekend when he suggested that his collaboration with Nigerian superstar Burna Boy was a result of him praying to “connect with” and “build a bridge to the motherland”.

The award-winning hitmaker, who happens to be friends with Mzansi’s very own DJ Black Coffee, took to social media to write an open letter to Africa, explaining this was his first project with an African artist.

“I’ve been trying to connect to the motherland for a minute, but I never got a chance to do it properly. When I say properly, I mean in a soulful spiritual way.”

Dear Africa, you have been heavy on my mind and my heart ... I’ve been trying to connect to the motherland for a minute, but I never got a chance to do it properly. When I say properly, I mean in a soulful spiritual way. — Diddy (@Diddy) August 15, 2020

He said the Covid-19 pandemic helped him slow down for a minute, and that was when Burna Boy approached him to work on his new project.

“He’s the first African artist I’ve been blessed to work with and he didn’t know this but at the time I was praying to God to bring something to me that would help to bring us all together through music.”