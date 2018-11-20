Paris Hilton, left, and Chris Zylka. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka have reportedly called off their engagement after nearly two years together. The couple are said to have called off their engagement earlier this month, nearly a year after Chris popped the question, but they hope to remain friends.

An insider told People magazine: "They broke up a few weeks ago. The relationship moved very fast, and she realised it wasn't right for her. She is traveling the world for her skincare and perfume. She wishes him all the best and hopes they can remain friends."

The news of the split comes after Paris revealed she had pushed back her wedding to 2019 because she wants the day to be absolutely "perfect".

She said: "I want to be able to be relaxed, not stressed out and not having to rush off to a different country the next day. I want to be able to go directly from my wedding to my honeymoon and with my schedule [right now] that would be impossible. We're both just working so much and decided it would be much better just to push it to next year. With all the planning, I want it to be perfect and you can't rush something like this."

And Paris' mom Kathy Hilton said the star is far too busy to get married.

Asked about the delay in her daughter's wedding, she said: "She's promoting her fragrance right now and her new skin care and literally she does not have the time right now. They're very nice, we were with them just recently and they seem to really enjoy each other's company."