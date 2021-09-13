Paris Hilton delighted by Britney Spears' engagement news

Paris Hilton is “so happy” for Britney Spears after the singer got engaged to Sam Asghari over the weekend. The “Cooking With Paris” star was delighted to learn that the 'Toxic' hitmaker is set to marry Sam Asghari after five years of dating because she thinks her friend "deserves" to have "all the love and happiness in the world".

Paris - who has been an outspoken critic of the conservatorship Britney has been under since 2008 - told “Entertainment Tonight” after they broke the news: "That makes me so happy! I just wish her all the love and happiness in the world. She deserves it." And the 40-year-old heiress hopes she can team up with Britney to talk wedding planning, as she's also preparing to wed her fiance, Carter Reum. She said: "Good idea, yes! I need all the help I can get."

Paris hopes she does get to see the “Lucky” hitmaker soon as she has a lot to tell her. Asked what she wants to say to Britney, she said: "Just how happy I am for her and proud I am for her using her voice and standing up for herself, and really just turning her pain into a purpose."

Meanwhile, Paris recently admitted it was "amazing" that Britney's dad Jamie Spears - who the singer has been trying to have removed as co-conservator of her affairs - has applied to end the conservatorship completely. She said: "This is such an unexpected turn. I didn't think anyone was expecting this, but it's just amazing to hear, just to know that Britney ​is another step closer to having her freedom, which she deserves so much." Britney spoke out in court in July to urge the judge to remove her conservatorship after more than 13 years, and Paris praised her friend for being "so strong and so brave" for doing so.

She said: "[To] finally hear her speak up and speak her mind ... it just really shows that the truth shall set you free. "She's worked her entire life. She's created her own empire. She's a legend. She's an icon. "And she has just been under this control and this conservatorship for the past 13 years and that's not right. Enough is enough, and just seeing her really just tell everything, just exactly how it is... I can't imagine how hard that was."