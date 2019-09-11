Barron and Tessa Hilton. Picture: Instagram

Barron Hilton and his wife Tessa are expecting their first child together.



The hotel heir and his wife Tessa will welcome their first child into the world next spring and a representative for the couple revealed the tot was conceived in St. Barts, the same place where they first met and where they tied the knot in June 2018.





The representative added to People magazine: "The couple are radiating with joy."





And 29-year-old Barron claimed he and Tessa "owe everything" to the Caribbean island.





He wrote on Instagram: "WE'RE HAVING A BABY!!!! Not only did we meet on St. Barth's, but we had our wedding there just last year and about a month ago we found out that's where we conceived our first child! We owe everything to that beautiful island. We love you (sic)"









Tessa admitted starting a family with her husband is an "absolute dream".





She wrote on her own Instagram account: "We're having a baby!!!!!!!!!!!!! This feels like an absolute dream! I cannot even begin to express how much love and adoration I have for this man. And to think that we are now creating a beautiful little miracle between the two of us simply blows my mind. We already have so much love for you baby and we cannot wait to welcome you in our arms with hugs, kisses and smiles. This is the most precious gift of all. Our whole world is glowing! (sic)"





Barron's famous sister, Paris Hilton, was among the first to publicly congratulate the couple.





She wrote: "So excited to be an aunt again! [heart eye emoji] So happy for you both!!! [heart eye emojis] (sic)"



