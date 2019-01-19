Paul Van Dyk. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Paul van Dyk has been awarded $12 million (about R116 million) for the life-changing injuries he sustained during his 2016 near-fatal stage fall. The 'Touched By Heaven' DJ was left severely injured when he fell through the stage during his set at A State of Trance festival in the Netherlands, just over two years ago.

The 47-year-old EDM icon - whose real name Matthias Paulbrain - was left with long-lasting brain damage and also suffered a spinal injury.

The German star took the organisers of the event, ALDA Events B.V., to arbitration and his case was heard in September 2018.

Dyk was awarded $12,588,643.45 in damages for medical bills and any profits lost as a result of the injuries he sustained.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, it's stated that ALDA were at fault for allowing the DJ to perform on a stage that was not safe and for failing to warn him that the structure wouldn't be able to cope with lots of jumping up and down, which he's known for with his energetic live shows.

Dyk was handed $2 million for any further medical treatment or expenses he encounters, $1.2 million for lost profits between 2016 and 2017, and $2.475 million for the next decade.

ALDA was also liable to pay a further $5.5 million in damages.

After his fall, Dyk remained under doctors' supervision at Utrecht Medical Center for weeks.

He was then allowed to be transferred to a facility in Berlin until mid-May 2016.

As a result, many of his performances were affected, including the cancellation of his planned appearance at Electric Daisy Carnival Mexico.

The accident also meant his seventh studio album 'From Then On' was delayed whilst he took time out to recover, with it not being released until October 20, 2017.

Dyk followed up the album with 'Music Rescues Me' last year.