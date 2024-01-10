People are still talking about Katt Williams and what he said about Diddy and TD Jakes

There’s no denying that Katt Williams may have lost some friends in Hollywood and maybe even made a few enemies. But what is certain is that the comedian gained many more fans following his explosive interview with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast.

For almost three hours, the award-winning star spat truth bombs and gave his personal views on his fellow comics and some of the entertainment industry’s elite.

Williams even tore into rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and controversial pastor TD Jakes. The two had been trending of late for some alleged unsavoury dealings. Diddy ended 2023 on a not-so-high note. The Bad Boy Entertainment mogul had been dodged by a series of accusations, including rape, sex trafficking, and abuse. This follows him settling a lawsuit with ex-girlfriend Cassidy.

Preacher TD Jakes, didn’t fare too well either. Unverified TikTok accounts named The Potter's House senior pastor as one of the people who allegedly attended Diddy’s sex parties. His sexuality was also called into question. When asked if he was scared of being blackballed in Hollywood, Williams simply said, “What do you mean, again? These people are not powerful. Satan can't create anything.”

Speaking about Diddy and TD Jakes, he added, “All of these ... deviants is all catching hell in 2024. It's up for all of them. It don't matter if you Diddy or whoever you is.

“TD Jakes, any of them. All lies will be exposed, that's all. And anyone who takes that the wrong way, know why they take it the wrong way. The truth is the light.” Despite Williams saying his piece on his fellow celebrities, Kanye West didn’t get the same treatment. The stand-up comic blamed humanity for treating West and his mental struggles like a pariah.

“I suspect that we're pretty awful people. If we say that somebody's got a mental illness, and then we watch what they do,” he explained. “You are the one that put him in a position where he thought he was God and could call himself Yeezus. “And you're the one who told the guy that writes musical lyrics that he was a genius. You're the one that's like, so what do you expect?