Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian make red carpet debut

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have made their red carpet debut as a couple. The couple, who have been together since October, were in attendance for the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington D.C. on Saturday night, and although they arrived more than 90 minutes after the event began, they still found the time to stop and pose for photos, though they didn't speak to reporters before heading into the ballroom.

Kim, 41, was invited on behalf of ABC following the debut of her new Hulu series “The Kardashian”', while the “Saturday Night Live” star, who joined her at the show's premiere a few weeks ago, came along as her guest. The brunette beauty wore a form-fitting silver gown, while 28-year-old Pete donned a black suit, skinny tie and Vans, and kept his sunglasses on throughout. Trevor Noah hosted the event, while joining President Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden were guests including lifestyle guru Martha Stewart and 'Succession' actress J. Smith-Cameron.

In March, Kim and Pete made their romance "Instagram official" when the law student shared a series of pictures of them together on her account. In the caption of the photo dump, the reality television personality wrote: “Whose car are we gonna take?!” In one of the images, Pete, who met the SKIMS founder when she hosted SNL, the weekly NBC sketch show he stars on,- is gazing into Kim’s eyes as she puckers up.

The second photo posted by Kim - who shares North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with her ex-husband Kanye West - is a black-and-white selfie of the pair, who have been linked since October. Kim recently gave her first public insight into their relationship as she admitted to not filming with her new boyfriend. She said: “I have not filmed with him, and I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away.

