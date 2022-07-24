Pete Davidson 'can't wait to be a dad'

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson are taking their relationship seriously. "They both have busy schedules at the moment, but are still making time to be together. They're very much enjoying spending time together," a source told “Us Weekly”, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The source added: "It's quite romantic." Davidson also loves spending time with 41-year-old Kim's children, North (9), Saint (6), Chicago (4) and Psalm (3), who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. Of the 28-year-old comic, the insider said: "Pete would make a great dad. He's goofy and fun to be around."

Watch video: "He wants to be a big role model for his kid/kids - something he missed out on sadly after his father passed away when he was younger. He has a really good heart and comes from a good place. He can't wait to be a dad." Kardashian and Davidson have been dating since October 2021 and he recently revealed that he wants to be a father.

"I'm definitely a family guy... I wanna have a kid. That's like my dream. It's like, super corny, (but) it would be so fun. Dress up the little dude." "It's just like, I'm so excited for that chapter. That's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it's just easier," Davidson shared at the time. A source previously said that Kardashian loves how Davidson treats her children.

