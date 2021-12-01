Pete Davidson 'is what Kim Kardashian West needed'

Pete Davidson entered Kim Kardashian West's life at the perfect time, according to an insider. The 28-year-old comedian and Kim, 41, recently started dating, and a source close to the brunette beauty thinks Pete is helping the reality star to move on from her marriage.

The insider told People: "He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce - someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with. "The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote." Happy.. Kim Kardashian and guy Pete Davidson giggle like naughty teens on romantic date in LA.. pic.twitter.com/fQuQwDf8xO — One Love (@Naaswitch) November 23, 2021 Pete is determined to make their burgeoning romance his number one priority.

The TV star is actually making frequent trips between Los Angeles and New York in an effort to make their romance work. The source shared: "He's flying back and forth and spending more time in L.A. when he can to see Kim. He's so into her and is always 'my girl' this and 'my girl' that." Despite this, Pete hasn't yet been introduced to Kim's children - North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

A second source shared: "She still loves the attention. They have been getting to know each other quickly. Kim likes him more and more." Pete's romance with Kim was recently endorsed by his 'Saturday Night Live' co-star Kenan Thompson. Asked about their relationship, the 43-year-old comedy star said: "I mean, you've got to be happy for love, I guess. If it's love! They look like they're having a good time.

"I'm always happy when he's happy." Elsewhere, Criss Redd poked fun at a recent Instagram post featuring the pair in matching pyjamas.