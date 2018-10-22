Pete Davidson. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Comedian Pete Davidson has spoken of his heartache after spitting from Ariana Grande, comparing it to being "kicked in the d**k". The 'Saturday Night Live' star announced his engagement to the American pop star in June, but the duo ended their engagement earlier this month and Pete has admitted to feeling miserable about their break-up.

Speaking about their high-profile split while co-hosting a comedy show in Hollywood with Judd Apatow on Saturday night (20.10.18), Pete explained: "[I feel like] a good guy that just keeps getting kicked in the d**k."

The 24-year-old comedian continued: "You're like, 'Ah, that f***ing poor kid. Hope he doesn't kill himself.'"

Pete and Ariana got matching tattoos during their five-month romance, and the TV star was still happy to joke about the situation he now finds himself in.

He quipped: "I'm afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that's how bad it is."

Pete also reveled he now agrees with those people who told him he was stupid for getting the tattoos in the first instance.

He said: "It was like in a magazine like, 'Was Pete Davidson stupid?' And 93 percent of it said yes.

"So my boy, he was like, 'Don't listen to that s**t man. They're literally f***ing haters.' And I'm like, yeah, f**k that. I'm not stupid.

"And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, 'Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid.'"

Pete jokingly added: "Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?"

Meanwhile, a source recently claimed that Pete and Ariana's relationship became "complicated" following Mac Miller's death.

The pop star was left devastated by the death of her ex-boyfriend from a suspected overdose in September.

The insider said: "He's really sad about this split, and he only wishes the best for Ariana, but their relationship was really complicated with the passing of Mac Miller. It put a tremendous amount of strain on their relationship."