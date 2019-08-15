Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron. Picture: Instagram

Gigi Hadid wants to keep her romance with Tyler Cameron "casual" for now, following her high-profile split from Zayn Malik.



The 24-year-old model has been spending a lot of time with the "Bachelorette" star recently, but sources say they're both keen to keep their relationship simple for the time being, because they're both just interested in "having fun".





A source told "Entertainment Tonight": "Although Gigi and Tyler are spending more and more time together, they are still casually dating.





"Gigi went through a breakup from a serious relationship and Tyler just got off a dating show. The two are enjoying building a friendship first, going on dates and having fun. Nothing more than that right now."

Gigi Hadid e Tyler Cameron a New York (13.08) pic.twitter.com/lg3WA6CeHE — GH Italia Media (@GHITMedia) August 14, 2019

Gigi previously dated former One Direction star Zayn Malik, and is believed to want to take things slow with Tyler following the end of her last romance earlier this year.





The new couple enjoyed back-to-back dates in New York City a few weeks ago, where an eyewitness claimed they saw 26-year-old Tyler leave Gigi's home, before spotting the blonde beauty leave a little later to meet up with the reality star.





The insider said: "They didn't hold hands, but it was clear they were together. There is a connection there for sure. Gigi was smiling more last night than she has in a while. She looks really happy and calm with Tyler around. It's like she is herself around him."





Meanwhile, "Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown recently slammed Tyler - who came runner up on the show - for his public romance with Gigi, as she found it "disrespectful" after she had been getting closer to him herself.





Speaking on the ""Bachelor Happy Hour' podcast, host Rachel Lindsay said of the situation: "I guess I find it disrespectful. It's kind of like, bro, slow your roll.





"You're on Twitter talking about 'Hannah's the queen' and preaching about respect, but then you're being a little disrespectful by dating [Gigi] in such a public way where you know it's going to get so much attention. I think that's my beef with it."





Hannah agreed: "I think that's my beef with it, too. We are not dating-dating, at all, we hung out, but we also had conversations of both, like, knowing that there's still something there.



