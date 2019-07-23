Selena Gomez: Picture: Instagram

Selena Gomez celebrated her 27th birthday in Rome, Italy on Monday. The "Heart Wants What It Wants" hitmaker marked the milestone with a meal out with friends, including producer Andrea Iervolino, in Rome on Monday.

A source told E! News: "Selena arrived for lunch with a group of friends. The table shared several dishes such as raw fish, tagliatelle with lobster, pasta with vodka sauce and various salads. They were chatting and laughing the entire time. No candles, cards or cake, but they did have desert of ice cream and tiramisu."

📷 July 22: Selena Gomez out and about in Rome, Italy. [HQs] https://t.co/uqwGS1FCuc pic.twitter.com/BZofnAdFxx — Selena Gomez Media (@SelMGomezMedia) July 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Selena previously branded social media as "dangerous" and says it has been "terrible" for her generation.

She said: "For my generation specifically, social media has been terrible. I understand that it's amazing to use as a platform but it does scare me when you see how exposed these young girls and boys are. I think it's dangerous for sure.

"I'm grateful I have a platform. I don't do a lot of pointless pictures. For me, I like to be intentional with it. I see these young girls ... I'll meet them at meet-and-greets, and they're just devastated by bullying and not having a voice. I would be careful and allow yourself some time limits of when you should use it."

Selena is grateful to have such good friends in Ashley Cook, Raquelle Stevens and Courtney Lopez and credits them with "saving her life".

She said: "I've seen a lot of cattiness, and I think it's so important to have healthy friendships. I really do. I mean my friends, without a doubt, have saved my life in multiple situations. I mean that. Because they're honest, they're loving, they unconditionally love, they never judge, and they give me sound advice.

"I have three amazing, amazing friends and they are supportive, they are encouraging and when one of us maybe slips and falls, we aren't afraid to be honest with each other. I just find that when I'm around other people or when I bring my friends with me to some places, people talk about our friendship, and I want girls to have that because it's just so competitive and it's very catty."