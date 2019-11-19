PICS: Somizi and Mohale casually bump into Boy George









Mohale Motaung, Boy George and Somizi Mhlongo. Picture: Instagram "Idols SA" judge Somizi Mhlongo and his husband Mohale Motaung ran into pop icon Boy George while they were on baecation last week. The newlyweds were travelling in Europe last week starting with a stop in Champagne, Paris, where they sipped on some GH Mumm. The duo then headed to Monte Carlo in Monaco and while roaming the streets they ran into none other than 80s music legend Boy George. Taking to his Instagram, Mhlongo shared the story of how they met along with pictures of the trio. In the caption, he says that they were walking out of their hotel and he saw the "Karma Chameleon" singer and introduced himself.

Boy George then told him that he looked "fab" and Mhlongo returned the compliment with the two divas continuing chatting.

Mhlongo and Boy George then go on to have a good ole kiki with Motaung being very confused as to who the pop icon was.

According to the former Metro FM breakfast show host, the "Colours By Numbers" singer went on to invite the happy couple to his show that night and they unfortunately could not attend since it was their last day there.

Mhlongo ends his post by referring to Boy George as his long lost brother and his idol before he even knew of Elton John.