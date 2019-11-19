Mohale Motaung, Boy George and Somizi Mhlongo. Picture: Instagram

"Idols SA" judge Somizi Mhlongo and his husband Mohale Motaung ran into pop icon Boy George while they were on baecation last week. 

The newlyweds were travelling in Europe last week starting with a stop in Champagne, Paris, where they sipped on some GH Mumm. 

The duo then headed to Monte Carlo in Monaco and while roaming the streets they ran into none other than 80s music legend Boy George. 

Taking to his Instagram, Mhlongo shared the story of how they met along with pictures of the trio.

In the caption, he says that they were walking out of their hotel and he saw the "Karma Chameleon" singer and introduced himself. 

Boy George then told him that he looked "fab" and Mhlongo returned the compliment with the two divas continuing chatting. 

Mhlongo and Boy George then go on to have a good ole kiki with Motaung being very confused as to who the pop icon was. 

According to the former Metro FM breakfast show host, the "Colours By Numbers" singer went on to invite the happy couple to his show that night and they unfortunately could not attend since it was their last day there. 

Mhlongo ends his post by referring to Boy George as his long lost brother and his idol before he even knew of Elton John. 

So as we were walking out of the hotel here I see my icon I scream with excitement as if we knew each other and haven't seen each other for days. Boy George I scream he turns and says honey u look fab . I say wow what a coincidence he says it's not honey we had an appointment. We carry on for a good 5 min whilst my husband stares with wonder as to who is this man somizi is so gaga over. He then insists that we come to his show tonight but unfortunately it's our last day in Monaco. As we leave I knew immediately that I've found my long lost brother my idol before I knew of Elton John. Lady gaga. Madonna. Grace Jones. Before Sam Smith was. Anyone born in my era and gay to be precise will know what this man means to us all over the world . I can't wait to visit u in the states and u visit me in Africa. when stars [email protected]

