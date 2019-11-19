"Idols SA" judge Somizi Mhlongo and his husband Mohale Motaung ran into pop icon Boy George while they were on baecation last week.
The newlyweds were travelling in Europe last week starting with a stop in Champagne, Paris, where they sipped on some GH Mumm.
The duo then headed to Monte Carlo in Monaco and while roaming the streets they ran into none other than 80s music legend Boy George.
Taking to his Instagram, Mhlongo shared the story of how they met along with pictures of the trio.
In the caption, he says that they were walking out of their hotel and he saw the "Karma Chameleon" singer and introduced himself.