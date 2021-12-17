Police issue search and seizure warrant for Alec Baldwin's phone after Halyna Hutchins death

Police have issued a search and seizure warrant for Alec Baldwin’s phone in relation to the death of Halyna Hutchins. The cinematographer died on the set of the upcoming Western movie ‘Rust’ in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in October when a gun Alec was handling discharged a live round.

And now, Santa Fe police are issuing a warrant for the phone records of the 63-year-old actor, as they have suspicions that evidence related to the case may be on the device. Sheriff’s Office Detective Alexandria Hancock wrote in the search warrant, which was obtained by Deadline: “Affiant is requesting a warrant for the seizure and search of Alec Baldwins’ cell phone to search for any evidence relating to the death investigation of Halyna Hutchins.

“Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s). Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation. “Affiant was also made aware there were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production ‘Rust’ in the course of interviews.”

Despite being co-operative with law enforcement, Alec’s lawyers had refused to hand over his phone without a search warrant. Meanwhile, Alec previously insisted he did not pull the trigger of the gun that killed Halyna. He said: "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at someone and pull the trigger on them, never."