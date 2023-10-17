Pornhub reportedly freezes ex-porn star Mia Khalifa’s earnings, allocates them to support Israel

Mia Khalifa has once again found herself at the receiving end of voicing her support for Hamas. The former porn star was dropped by Playboy last week after she shared comments “celebrating” the Palestinian fighters’ movement attack on a music festival in Israel which inevitably sparked military retaliation from Israel.

In a statement sent to the Daily Mail, Playboy Centerfold said, “We are writing today to let you know of our decision to terminate Playboy’s relationship with Mia Khalifa, including deleting Mia’s Playboy channel on our creator platform. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

“At Playboy, we encourage free expression and constructive political debate, but we have a zero tolerance policy for hate speech. We expect Mia to understand that her words and actions have consequences.” As if things couldn’t get any worse for the Lebanese-American model, Pornhub has taken its cue from Playboy and frozen all Khalifa’s earnings on the platform, and allocated them to support Israel, according to online news website Marca. The OnlyFans content creator received a barrage of backlash two weeks ago when she urged members of Hamas to “flip their phones and film” their incursion on Israel “horizontal.”

“If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid, and history will show that in Time,” she added in a post on X. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)