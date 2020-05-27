Priyanka Chopra recalls first date with Nick Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared moments from the first date that she had with husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka posted a picture of the two of them at Dodgers Stadium a couple of years ago, on her social media.

"2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you Nick Jonas. Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here's to many more date nights," Priyanka wrote along with the picture.





Nick replied in the comments with, "Best two years of my life. I love you".

Sometime later, he also posted a different photograph from a different date, but to express the same sentiment.





He wrote: "This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years."



