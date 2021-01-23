Priyanka Chopra relishes time in lockdown with Nick Jonas

Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra has loved spending time in lockdown with Nick Jonas. The 38-year-old actress has loved spending so much quality time with her husband over recent months, as they're normally so busy with their careers. Speaking about their time together in quarantine, Priyanka told “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”: "It's great because we still like each other. That's important. "We both have had such individual careers that I don't think we would've had six months with each other ever, so that's really a blessing. I was really happy to be able to have that time with each other." Nick, 28 - who has been married to the actress since 2018 - recently admitted that he's also loved spending time at home.

He said: "The biggest upside of all this has been that time at home, which me and Pri wouldn't have had, had this all [not] happened, as busy as our schedules have been over the last couple of years.

"That has been an upside, just for a little while, kind of planting our roots."

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently confessed to being "shocked" by how "bold" Nick was when they first met.

The loved-up duo connected on Twitter and later met in person at an Oscars afterparty in 2017.

She said: "I was shocked by his audaciousness, actually. He held my hand, he turned me around. I was like, 'What is happening?' He was bold, confident, self-assured.

“And that was the most attractive thing about Nick and still is for me. But I was so taken in. Our courtship was such a short time. I just rode the wave because I trusted him.

"I'm someone who likes to have a sense of control, but he's the only one I don't feel like I need to do that with. I feel protected, calm."