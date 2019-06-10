Priyanka Chopra. Picture: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to her late father Ashok six years after his death from cancer as she remembered him with a touching social media post. The 36-year-old star's dad Ashok passed away in 2013 after a battle with cancer, and the actress admitted it still seems like yesterday in an emotional social media post.

She wrote on Instagram on Sunday: "6 years. Seems Like just yesterday we lost you... I miss you Dad. Inexplicably. (sic)"

While Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas simply commenting with a red heart emoji, her father-in-law Kevin Jonas Sr. replied with a touching message.

He said: "All our love sweet Daughter-in-Law. Nothing can replace such a special man but we are here to surround your heart with love and support."

Priyanka's post comes after she revealed she would love to raise a family herself and leave a "legacy".

She recently explained: "I want to change the world a little bit. My big endgame is creating a formidable career and legacy for myself, but at the same time I want to have moved something. I want my existence to have meant something. I want my kids to turn around and be like, 'Yeah, that was my mom.' "

Meanwhile, her 26-year-old musician beau recently heaped praise on his wife of six months, and said he is "grateful to have found the right person".

He gushed: "Certainly the person I ended up falling in love with and marrying is very famous and successful and all of that. I couldn't have predicted that would happen, that life would take me down that path. The fact that she'd been working in this business for as long as I have, we could relate on that. I'm grateful to have found the right person."

And he previously praised Priyanka as they celebrated their first anniversary, one year after they began dating in May 2018, and six months after they tied the knot.

He wrote on social media: "One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife. I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you. @priyankachopra (sic)"