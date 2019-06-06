Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas. Picture: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Priyanka Chopra gets “a lot of s**t” for her age gap with Nick Jonas. The 36-year-old ‘Quantico’ star is 10 years older than her musician husband Nick - whom she tied the knot with six months ago - and has said she often gets criticised by people for the gap, although she believes that wouldn’t be the case if Nick was older than her.

She said: "People gave us a lot of s**t about that and still do. I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it.”

When the pair married in December, they were also faced with criticisms that their love wasn’t real, because they’d only gone public with their romance earlier that year.

Priyanka says Nick’s brother Joe and his now-wife Sophie Turner took to social media “furiously” to defend the couple, but the ‘Baywatch’ star never spoke about the “stupidity” because she didn’t want to “give it importance”.

Speaking to InStyle magazine, she said: "Nick, Joe, Sophie, my mom, his parents, everyone was there furiously typing on their phones. They were so mad.

"Commenting on some stupidity means it eventually becomes important because I gave it importance. A lot of people don't understand that way of thinking. It's not a myopic thought ... it's a long-term plan."

Meanwhile, the actress recently hit out at those who slammed her for sharing so much of her wedding on social media, as she says she would still be posting pictures of 26-year-old Nick even if they weren’t famous.

She said: "If I wasn't a famous person and I'd just got married, don't you think my Insta would have photos of me and my husband? Just because I'm famous, don't I have the ability to be proud of being a newlywed without people saying that I'm using my marriage? I gave up my right to privacy when I became a public person, it's the deal you make with the devil. But trust me, there are lots of things I still keep personal."

Bang Showbiz