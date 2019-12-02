Priyanka Chopra thanks Nick Jonas for 'finding her'









Priyanka Chopra Jonas and surprise guest Nick Jonas arrive at the red carpet at CLUB JBL. Picture: Bang Showbiz Priyanka Chopra has gushed about her husband Nick Jonas on their first wedding anniversary and thanked him for "finding her". The "Baywatch" actress and the 27-year-old pop star celebrated the special day on Sunday by sharing pictures from their lavish Indian ceremony on Instagram. Alongside a series of adorable snaps taken from their wedding in Jodhpur, Priyanka gushed: "My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment...thank you for finding me..Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas "And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed. (sic)"

The Jonas Brothers singer also posted a picture of the couple taking their vows on his profile, and wrote: "One year ago today we said forever... well forever isn't nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary."

Last week, Priyanka surprised her husband with a pet dog as an early anniversary gift.

The "Sky Is Pink" star gave the "Sucker" hitmaker the shock of his life when she returned home with their new puppy, a German Shepherd, who they decided to call Gino Jonas.

He wrote on Instagram: "Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven't stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra (sic)"

And under his post, Priyanka wished her husband a happy "almost anniversary baby", before adding: "ur face ... hilarious (sic)"

Nick was also planning his own "surprise" for Priyanka.

He said previously: "Well, I don't wanna say what we're doing to celebrate because it's a surprise for her, and she might be watching.

"And if she is, then I wouldn't want the surprise to be spoiled. We will be taking a few days away from the tour to have some time."