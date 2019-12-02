Priyanka Chopra has gushed about her husband Nick Jonas on their first wedding anniversary and thanked him for "finding her".
The "Baywatch" actress and the 27-year-old pop star celebrated the special day on Sunday by sharing pictures from their lavish Indian ceremony on Instagram.
Alongside a series of adorable snaps taken from their wedding in Jodhpur, Priyanka gushed: "My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment...thank you for finding me..Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas
"And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed. (sic)"