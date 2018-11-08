Ahead of her wedding to American singer Nick Jonas, actress Priyanka Chopra celebrated with a pyjama party with her girl gang including actress-cousin Parineeti Chopra, heiress Isha Ambani and "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner.
Priyanka shared a few pictures from the party on Instagram. She is seen posing in striped nightwear.
"Payjamas are cool... bride squad. Payjamas and heels (sic)," she captioned.
Priyanka was in Amsterdam over the weekend to celebrate her pre-wedding festivities.
View this post on Instagram
Red, white and Bride!!! #Bachelorette
A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on
Priyanka and Nick are reportedly getting married at Rajasthan's Mehrangarh Fort in December. The two got engaged in August in a traditional ceremony at her residence in Mumbai.
IANS