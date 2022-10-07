Quavo sparks Twitter frenzy after claiming former bae Saweetie slept with Offset

In a love triangle we didn’t see coming, Quavo seems to have revealed in a song titled “Messy” from him and Takeoff’s new joint album titled “Only Built For Infinity Links” that his ex-girlfriend Saweetie slept with his cousin and long-time Migos group member, Offset. On the song, Quavo raps, “B**** f*** my dawg behind my back, but I ain’t stressing. You wanted the gang, you should’ve just said it we would’ve blessed it. Now sh** got messy.”

Twitter reactions have been coming in thick and fast over the past couple of hours. One particular video of Nicki Minaj breaking down the rules of being a “boss b*****” has gone viral on Twitter over the past few hours with Tweeps using it to give props to Saweetie. “Rule #1 to be a boss a** b****, never let a clown n***** try to play you,” Minaj raps. “If he play you, then rule #2 is f*** his best friend and make ‘em yes men .”

This clip has prompted many to applaud Saweetie, given that rumour has it Quavo had cheated on her first before they broke up last year. “y’all mad at my sister saweetie cause she followed the rules,” tweeted @khromiez. y’all mad at my sister saweetie cause she followed the rules! pic.twitter.com/hbExvGKFum — ۟ (@KHROMIEZ) October 7, 2022 @sleezyjamie added: “saweetie so real for following rule #2”

saweetie so real for following rule #2 — JA (@sleezyjamie) October 6, 2022 @trillaryblinton shared a different perspective: “The reality of that Saweetie situation is most likely, Quavo is being spiteful and capitalizing on a social media rumor because he don’t fuck with Saweetie or Offset anymore and it’s creating traction for that song.” The reality of that Saweetie situation is most likely, Quavo is being spiteful and capitalizing on a social media rumor because he don’t fuck with Saweetie or Offset anymore and it’s creating traction for that song — Riley Freeman (@TrillaryBlinton) October 7, 2022 One user, @kingseanswae, tried to unpack the entire situation and left us even more confused: “Nah guys I’m laughing so hard, this got me all confused omg omg. Wait, So saweetie allegedly slept with autoset & Careesha knew? “Saweetie went on Careesha please, they low-key spoke on it & now quavo is confirming she’s the reason migos broke up? Am I right?”

