R&B icon Bobby Brown’s son found dead at LA home

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Bobby Brown Jr, the 28-year-old son of US singer Bobby Brown, was found dead at his California home on Wednesday afternoon, USA Today reported. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, police responded to a medical emergency at 1:50pm to find a deceased male, later identified as Brown Jr. No further details were available as to the cause of death, pending a coroner's examination. But police say no foul play was suspected. Brown Jr was one of seven of Brown’s children. He appeared in the family's short-lived 2005 Bravo reality show, "Being Bobby Brown“, along with his half sister Bobbi Kristina Brown.

Fox News reported that the R&B icon's other son, Landon, confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of his late brother with the caption: "I love you forever King."

The aspiring singer hoped to follow in his father’s footsteps, and released his first music single "Say Something" in September this year.

Brown Jr’s death comes as another blow for Brown.

His ex-wife, mega-star singer Whitney Houston died in 2012 when she was found unresponsive in a Beverly Hills hotel bath. Officials ruled her cause of death as accidental drowning brought on by heart disease and long-time cocaine abuse.

His daughter with Houston, Bobbi Kristina, was found face down and unconscious in the bathtub of her Georgia home three years later almost to the week, on Jan. 31, 2015.

She died at age 22 in July 2015 and was buried next to her mother in a New Jersey cemetery.