R Kelly’s lawyer denies shamed singer’s ‘fiancée’ Joycelyn Savage is pregnant

R Kelly’s lawyer has denied claims the shamed singer’s “fiancée” Joycelyn Savage is pregnant. Attorney Jennifer Bonjean said on Twitter: “There is no truth to reports that Joy is releasing a tell-all memoir and she is certainly not pregnant with R Kelly’s child. People are just insane. Carry on.”

It comes after Savage – one of the alleged victims of Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly – claimed in an e-book she is pregnant. Released on August 12, titled “Love and joy of Robert” and only 24 pages long, it tells of “the beginning of my life in Robert’s shadow, where things began to take off, and where they are currently going”. Savage describes receiving an engagement ring in the post, months before she realised she was expecting a child.

She said: “Months later, I began expecting severe morning sickness and was unsure what was wrong with my body. I thought I had contracted Covid-19, but the most amazing news of all was that I was expecting. “It was a happy day but an incomplete time in my life. Today I am grateful to God for giving me the most precious gift. Robert is extremely excited about the news that I am having a baby and feel sad that Robert will not be able to be here with us.” Savage revealed in a letter to Judge Ann Donnelly in July, ahead of R Kelly’s 30-year prison sentencing, she was “Robert Kelly’s fiancée” and pleaded for him to be given a lenient sentence.

She said in the note, obtained by TMZ: “Thank you for the opportunity to share my experiences.

“My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancée. “I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be.” Savage also used the note to claim allegations Kelly, 55, held her and other women against their will are “absolutely untrue” and “the complete opposite of who he is and what my relationship is like with Robert”.

A lawyer for Savage’s parents said she never revealed the apparent engagement to her family, or spoke about the “possibility” of the pair becoming engaged. Griggs also questioned the legitimacy of the pair’s alleged engagement, considering Savage didn’t testify about the relationship status under oath. Kelly was sentenced to prison for 30 years on sex trafficking and racketeering convictions.