Ray Fisher hits back at Joss Whedon's defence

Ray Fisher has taken to Twitter to respond to Joss Whedon's interview earlier this week, in which he defended himself against various claims of misconduct, including those made by the “Justice League” actor. The “Justice League” actor - who previously accused the filmmaker of "gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable" behaviour on the set of the 2017 DC movie - has mocked the director's response to allegations made against his conduct in the workplace in a New York magazine profile earlier this week and suggested Whedon had damaged his own career with his rebuttals of the claims against him.

After the piece was published, Ray tweeted on Monday: "Looks like Joss Whedon got to direct an endgame after all… "Rather than address all of the lies and buffoonery today — I will be celebrating the legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tomorrow the work continues. #MLKDay A>E.(sic)" Looks like Joss Whedon got to direct an endgame after all…



A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) January 17, 2022 But on Tuesday, he wrote: "Before I get started today, I want to thank you all for lifting and supporting EVERYONE that has been negatively affected by Joss Whedon.

A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) January 18, 2022 "Joss Whedon had nearly two years to get his story straight. He's likely spent tens (if not hundreds) of thousands of dollars on PR, crisis management, and coaching. "And his response to the allegations is: 'They all misunderstood and/or are out to get me — also my mom is sexy'???(sic)"

And his response to the allegations is: “They all misunderstood and/or are out to get me—also my mom is sexy” ??? — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) January 18, 2022 Referring to DC Films president Walter Hamada, he added in another tweet: "The irony is: Walter Hamada is probably KICKING himself right now for trying to throw Joss Whedon under the bus. Had Walter waited, he would've seen Joss had already bought a roundtrip ticket to run HIMSELF over…(sic)" The irony is:



Ray - who the director branded "a bad actor in both senses" in the interview - also offered support to Charisma Carpenter, who had slammed Whedon for creating a "toxic" atmosphere on the sets of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and 'Angel'. He tweeted: "#IStandWithCharismaCarpenter who (like this 'bad actor in both senses') has no agency in determining matters of abuse or race, but for the influence of a White male shadow puppeteer. @NYMag and @lilapearl should be ashamed for regurgitating this nonsense. A>E."(sic)" The 34-year-old actor, who played Cyborg in 'Justice League', previously accused the director and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg of engaging in misconduct.

He described the filmmaker as "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable". Speaking about his experience of making the movie, he explained: "The erasure of people of colour from the 2017 theatrical version of 'Justice League' was neither an accident nor coincidence ...

"Joss Whedon's on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. "He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability > Entertainment (sic)" Asked about the claims this week, the director - who denied Fisher's account at the time - described the star as "a malevolent force", claimed he cut down Cyborg's role for logistical reasons and hit out at the star's acting.