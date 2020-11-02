'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kyle Richards confirms she had a nose job

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Kyle Richards has confirmed she had a nose job after breaking the organ last year following speculation about her appearance. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star took to her Instagram Stories to address speculation about her appearance over the weekend, and explained she went under the knife three weeks ago to fix a bone that was "poking out" and to stop the "breathing problems" she's experienced since she broke her hooter. She wrote: "Since so many of you were speculating what I did or did not do to my face… here is your answer. I fixed my nose. "I broke it last September and the bone poking out bothered me. So I fixed the bone, fixed my breathing problems and refined the top. "I will always tell you guys the truth. I do think some of the comments on my posts are funny though."

The 51-year-old reality TV star also shared series of selfies showing the swelling and bruising after the procedure.

She captioned the post: "This is 10 days after & still swollen which it will be for a while. Final result is actually at one year."

Kyle insisted it was a painless process and she has enjoyed her "downtime" as she recovers.

She added: “Personally it was not painful for me at all. I was low-key enjoying the downtime and watching movies which I never do. 5 days I stayed home.”

Kyle also admitted her husband Mauricio Umansky was “was nervous about me not looking like myself".

However, she added that "he is happy with the result."

The actress concluded that she "can breathe so well now it is a serious game changer for sleeping."

Meanwhile, Kyle is currently promoting her upcoming movie 'Halloween Kills'.

The screen star previously admitted she is "honoured and thrilled" to be returning to the 'Halloween' franchise.

Kyle is set to reprise her role as Lindsey Wallace - who Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) was babysitting when Michael Myers began his killing spree in John Carpenter's original 1978 movie - more than 40 years after the original hit the big screen.

She previously wrote: "It's true I am beyond honoured and thrilled to be a part of #halloweenkills And reprising my role as Lindsey Wallace...

"I have always been so proud to have been a part of Halloween. Bringing Lindsey back is very exciting! #halloweenkills2020."