Reese Witherspoon hails 'passionate force of nature' Kerry Washington

Reese Witherspoon hailed Kerry Washington as a "passionate force of nature" in a heartfelt birthday message on Instagram. The Oscar-winning actress took to the platform to heap praise on her showbiz pal, describing Kerry - who turned 44 on Sunday - as an "amazing friend". Reese wrote on her Instagram page: "Happy birthday to my amazing friend @kerrywashington!! You are a brilliant, creative, passionate force of nature and I am constantly inspired by your grace. Not to mention your incredible sense of style… AM I RIGHT?! Sending you love, my sister / my partner / my friend forever! [heart and star emojis] (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) Viola Davis also took to social media to wish the acclaimed actress a happy birthday. The 55-year-old star praised Kerry for living her life with "undeniable purpose".

She wrote on Instagram: "Happiest of Happy birthday to [email protected]!! You are a powder keg of talent, intelligence, activism, leadership and HEART!! Thank you for living your life with such undeniable purpose. We experience the overflow. Love you [heart emojis] (sic)"

Elsewhere, Ellen DeGeneres wished Kerry a happy birthday via her Twitter account.

The 63-year-old TV star wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "@KerryWashington , you are a light! Happy birthday! (sic)"

Kerry and Reese, 44, previously teamed up to shoot the TV mini-series “Little Fires Everywhere”.

The drama is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Celeste Ng, and Reese has admitted to relishing the opportunity to work with her good friend.

She shared: "When I read the book, I just thought it was a beautiful exploration about different kinds of mothering.

"And I thought nobody would be a better scene partner or partner at behind the scenes actually, truthfully, than Kerry. She’s known as such an incredibly professional person, but she’s also a lot of fun."