Regé-Jean Page: ‘The Gray Man’ combines Bond and Bourne

Regé-Jean Page has described “The Gray Man” as a blend between the James Bond and Jason Bourne franchises. The “Bridgerton” star plays Denny Carmichael in Netflix's big-budget spy flick and suggested that the movie combines the elements of 007 and that Matt Damon-led Bourne series to make it "something tastier all together".

In the official production notes for “The Gray Man”, Page said: "There is no limit to the scope of this film. It's a global travel adventure, but with spies, explosions, guns, falling out of aeroplanes – there's nothing that isn't in this movie. Watch video: "It has this 'How is this dude still on his feet?' factor, and it has that suave suits and sophistication Bond factor. It has that hyper-real, hyper-violent Bourne factor.

"It just smushes it all in and makes something tastier altogether, thanks to the marriage of all those elements." The movie's starry cast features Ryan Gosling as a skilled CIA mercenary who operates under the alias Sierra Six, and the actor revealed he was drawn to playing the spy who wasn't on any sort of mission. The 41-year-old actor said: "His goals aren't monetary, it's not about treasure, it's not revenge. He just wants to have the right to sit on the couch and watch Netflix like the rest of us."

