Regé-Jean Page worked out every day at 5am to prepare for 'Bridgerton' sex scenes

Regé-Jean Page has revealed he had intense personal training sessions every morning before filming his sex scenes in 'Bridgerton'. The 30-year-old actor stars as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in the hit Netflix period drama and has revealed that he was put through his paces by a strict personal trainer at the crack of dawn each day, in order to build up his strength for all the "physical activity" between his character and Phoebe Dynevor's alter ego, Daphne Bridgerton.Rege-Jean told The Sun newspaper: “There’s a lot of physical activity involved, so I was on the full 'Rocky' regime for it. “I was up at 5am every day, going to the gym, meeting my trainer. “He was horrible to me for an hour and a half every morning before the day started. I got my strength up just from surviving him.

"Luckily, the pretentious actor in me could justify that, because I always start building a character from what their physical language is.

“But you are also serving the audience in a genre that is about fantasy and glamour."

Phoebe recently confessed she skipped her steamy scenes whilst watching “Bridgerton” with her family - mother, Sally Dynevor, and her father, Tim Dynevor.

Phoebe said: "I watched the show with the whole family, even the grandparents managed to watch it.

“I had to sit there and fast forward on high alert with the remote control. We managed it just about.”

Despite this, the 25-year-old actress revealed she had "fun" filming her “Bridgerton” sex scenes.

She said: "It was so great because it felt safe and fun: you choreograph it like a stunt or a dance.

“It's crazy to me that that hasn't been there in the past. I've done sex scenes before that I can't believe I did: it was only five or six years ago, but it would not be allowed now."