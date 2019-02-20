This image released by Annapurna Pictures shows Regina King in a scene from "If Beale Street Could Talk". (Tatum Mangus/Annapurna Pictures via AP)

New York — Regina King says it feels "extra-special" to be nominated for her first Academy Award. King scored a best supporting actress nomination for her portrayal of a devoted mother in Barry Jenkins' "If Beale Street Could Talk." The role has already won her honours at the Golden Globe and Critics' Choice awards.

King's competition includes Oscar winners Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz; Amy Adams, a six-time Oscar nominee; and Marina de Tavira, who starred in "Roma," which earned 10 Oscar nominations.

"Beale Street" also earned bids for best adapted screenplay and best original score.

King won two Emmys for ABC's "American Crime" and picked up a third for Netflix's "Seven Seconds."

The 2019 Academy Awards will take place Feb. 24 in Los Angeles.

AP