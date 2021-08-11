Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'crazy about each other'

Showbiz power couple Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are "crazy about each other" after forming a "solid" relationship. The showbiz power couple - who started dating late last year - are said to have formed a "solid" relationship after starting off as friends, when they would "have a blast together" as pals.

A source said: "This romance evolved since they were friends first. "They already knew and respected each other and it has just grown from there. "They loved to laugh and have a blast together before they even dated.

"All of that makes for a solid romance now." Another source added to PEOPLE: They are crazy about each other." This comes after the 32-year-old rapper - whose real name is Rakim Mayers - admitted last month he feels "truly blessed" to have the support of Rihanna.

He said: "It's important having that support in real life, you know? "It's amazing and I'm honestly truly blessed, for real." And in May, the 'Wild For the Night' hitmaker heaped praise on his 33-year-old girlfriend, admitting she is "the one".

He said: "The love of my life. My lady. It's so much better. So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the one." Rocky also admitted heading to Rihanna's home country of Barbados was "like a homecoming thing" and was a "crazy" experience for him. Speaking about the trip, he added: "It was like a homecoming thing. It was crazy.