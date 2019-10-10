Rihanna's relationship is going "really well" and she is very "happy".
The "Diamonds" hitmaker has been romantically linked with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel for over two years, and though she tries to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, she admitted she is very "happy".
She said: "Yeah, I'm dating. I'm actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it's going really well, so I'm happy."
And the 31-year-old star is keen to start a family at some point.
Asked if she wants to have children, she told the new issue of America's Vogue magazine: "Without a doubt."