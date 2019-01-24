Oliver Mthukudzi. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/ANA

Social media has been flooded with tributes following the passing of Zimbabwe's Afro-jazz icon, Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi. The 66-year-old musician, who's considered as Zimbabwe's most renowned and internationally recognised cultural icon of all time, died on Wednesday.

Here are 7 things you may not have known about Tuku:

1. Tuku grew up in a lower income neighbourhood in the Zimbabwean capital of Harare. He was born on 22 September 1952.

2. Tuku's career spanned over more than four decades. He began performing in 1977 when he joined the Wagon Wheels. Their single "Dzandimomotera" went gold.

3. After releasing his first solo album, "Ndipeiwo Zano" in 1978, Tuku's husky voice made him one of the most recognised voices to emerge from Zimbabwe.

4. Tuku fathered five children, two of whom were musicians. His son, Sam, a successful musician in his own right, died in a car accident in March 2010. In 2013, Tuku released a tribute album for his son.

5. Tuku released a total of 59 albums and won 17 awards, two of which were SAMAs. He also received four honorary doctorates.

6. Tuku served as Zimbabwe's first UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Eastern and Southern Africa in 2011.

7. In 2011, Tuku was honoured by the Government of Italy with the prestigious Cavaliere of the Order of Merit Award, the equivalent to England's Knighthood.