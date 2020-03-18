Rob Kardashian celebrates 33rd birthday

Kris Jenner called Rob Kardashian a "blessing" as she marked his 33rd birthday with a sweet message. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star posted a public birthday wish for her son Rob as he celebrated his big day. Kris wrote on Instagram: "Happy Birthday Rob!!!! ... You are truly the most wonderful daddy, son, brother, and friend and I am so proud of you ... you are always here for all of us and I thank God every day for blessing me with you. You are such a huge part of my heart and I love you so much ... love Mom xoxo. (sic)"

Rob's sister Kim Kardashian West also shared a message for the sock designer and said she can't wait to "celebrate" soon.

Kim added: "Happy Birthday I love you you so much @robkardashianofficial. I remember this trip to Vegas like it was yesterday! I hope we can all celebrate you soon! (sic)"

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed Rob and his family are "tighter" than ever, and they all love his daughter Dream, three.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "Rob is great and doing really well! Rob continues to work on staying healthy for himself and his daughter, Dream. He and his family have a great relationship, and truly value family time. He loves having his nieces and nephews around and having them spend time with Dream. Now that most of the family has young kids growing up together, the family is tighter than ever."

Back in November, Kim insisted Rob was doing just fine.

She said at the time: "He's doing great. He definitely is more low-key than all of us, and we love that and respect that. We love having [Rob] around. ...He's doing really good."