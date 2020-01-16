Rob Kardashian files new custody petition









Rob Kardashian. Picture: Bang Showbiz Rob Kardashian has filed a new request for primary custody of three-year-old daughter Dream after his previous bid was denied. The 32-year-old reality star recently had a bid to have his former fiance Blac Chyna tested for drugs and to change the agreement they had over the youngster denied, but he has now submitted a new petition. According to RadarOnline.com, many of the requests and allegations against the 31-year-old star remain the same as in his previous petition, but the sock designer has now also included accounts from nannies, who allegedly left their position after expressing concerns about Chyna's drinking. Legal documents stated: "The nanny told me that she was cursed out a lot by Petitioner (Chyna) and told me that Petitioner was drunk a lot, and the nanny was scared. Petitioner would not let the nanny stay there." In Rob's documents, he claimed all of Dream's nannies left two months ago and one used to frequently call him without Chyna's knowledge to ask if she could bring Dream to him while the Lashed founder sobered up.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has again asked for Chyna to undergo drug testing "no less than 30 minutes before each visit with an agency that conducts and observed tests and provides immediate results as well as full laboratory analysis" at a cost to himself and for her former partner to only see the tot on Saturdays between 10am-6pm and Sundays at the same time, always in the presence of a nanny.

Rob repeated his allegations about Chyna's alleged drug use and putting their daughter at risk and explained he is "incredibly concerned" about Dream's safety when she is with her mother.

His documents stated: "It is only now that I am able to provide the Court with evidence of what happens behind closed doors while Dream is with Petitioner. Dream has twice been in the arms of a nanny while Petitioner is attacking the nanny.

Among other things, Petitioner has left Dream stuck in a room for hours while Petitioner (10-15 feet away) drinks and uses drugs with strangers she met on the internet. Petitioner has threatened people in the home with knives, threw things at people, left alcohol in Dream's reach, and tried to burn the house down.

"I am incredibly concerned about Dream's safety while in Petitioner's home and cannot stand by without trying to protect her. As soon as I had signed declarations from third parties, I made these requests in an emergency application on January 3, 2020. Unfortunately, those requests were denied."