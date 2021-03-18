Rob Kardashian 'working on his health'

Rob Kardashian is "working on his health" as he marked his 34th birthday with a small party with his family. The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star marked his birthday on Wednesday with a small party with his siblings, his mother Kris Jenner and his daughter Dream, two. A source told People magazine: "He comes along for all the family vacations, but still prefers to stay out of the spotlight. He is working on his health and seems happy." Rob - who has struggled with depression, weight gain and type 2 diabetes in recent years - is said to be "committed" to his healthier lifestyle and improving his mental and physical wellbeing. An insider shared: "He had a lot of work to do when it comes to his health and that he continues to be very committed. Everyone is thrilled about how well Rob's doing. He's doing excellent."

It was previously revealed that Rob was "unhappy and embarrassed" about his appearance but since going on a health kick, he is gaining more and more confidence.

An insider said: "Rob is doing well. He takes care of himself, works out and eats better. For a long time, he was unhappy and embarrassed about the way he looked. But now, he looks better. He is comfortable to be photographed. He wants people to know that he's doing well."

And, after taking time out from his family's reality TV show, Rob is set for a return to 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' in its last ever series.

His sister Khloe said: "Rob is going to be on the show more. We're filming more within our homes, and he is right there with us. I'm excited for everyone to see that. He's such a good person and I'm just happy he's coming back around on camera a little bit more."